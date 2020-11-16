Malta: Over 4,500 fined for failure to wear facemasks

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that more than 4,500 people have been fined for not wearing facemasks since the rules came into effect a month ago. A spokesperson for the Home Affairs Ministry said that most people are observing the law.

The paper speaks with Caritas director Anthony Gatt who said that cocaine has become a new way for people to escape from worries. Gatt said that, unlike those who use heroin, cocaine users seek the company of others.

Another story says that more than 100 people died trying to cross the Mediterranean into Europe in three days. The paper reveals plans by Migrant organisation Sea Watch to add another rescue ship to its fleet.

