Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that more than 70,000 people crossed to Gozo over the long weekend, most of them on the Sette Giugno national holiday. Compared with the same period last year, travel increased by 52 per cent.

The paper publishes an interview with personal trainer Isabelle Zahra who said that physical exercise is a treatment for many health conditions. She urged people to get out of their comfort zone and start training.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro