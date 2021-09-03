Malta: Over 70s to start receiving booster jabs in October

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that people over 70 living in the community will be offered Covid-19 vaccine booster shots from October. Health authorities are assessing the situation before extending the programme to the rest of the population. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-09-02/local-news/Two-Covid-19-clusters-found-in-elderly-homes-vaccine-booster-shot-brought-forward-6736236415

Another story says that the court has granted bail to the former top legal official at Pilatus Bank, charged with money laundering offences. Bail was granted against a deposit of €10,000 and a personal guarantee of €40,000. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-09-02/local-news/Police-expected-to-arraign-top-Pilatus-bank-officials-6736236408

