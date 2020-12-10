Malta: Over €6 million in cheques cashed in two years by Gordon Debono employee

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont follows the testimony of a police investigator in the case against Gordon Debono. The court heard how an employee at one of Debono’s companies has cashed some €6.2 million in cheques in two years, raising suspicions of money laundering,

The paper says the gaming sector has shown support for the industrial dispute registered by the General Workers Union against NetEnt and Evolution Gaming Group following the mass sacking of employees last week.

