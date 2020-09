Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent follows the testimony of Minister Owen Bonnici in the Caruana Galizia public inquiry on Friday who said that Konrad Mizzi was ‘naïve’ to have opened an offshore account in Panama when he was in office.

Another story reports that two Covid-19 patients are being kept on the ventilator in intensive care at Mater Dei. Meanwhile, a 91-year-old woman became Malta’s 17th victim of the virus on Friday.

