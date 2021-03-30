Malta: Owner of once-secret company Macbridge identified

The Times reveals that secret company Macbridge is owned by Chen Cheng, a Chinese negotiator involved in multi-million projects by Enemalta. The company was listed as a target client by offshore companies owned by Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri.
Another report says that investigators traced 44 transactions between 2015 and 2016 which moved a combined €600,000 between into an account held by BTI Management Ltd. The directors of the company are Nexia BT’s Brian Tonna and Karl Cini.
