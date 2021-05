Reading Time: < 1 minute

Workers clocked just 33.8 hours a week on average in 2020, the lowest in recent years mainly because employers tried to cut costs.

In a report detailing the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic that first hit Malta in March last year, the National Statistics Office (NSO) said men worked 35.9 hours in 2020 and women clocked just 30.8 hours.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1745