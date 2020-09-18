Malta: Parliamentary Secretary calls for shared responsibility of Covid-19 measures

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes Parliamentary Secretary for active ageing Silvio Parnis who reacts to new protocols introduced in homes for the elderly. Parnis said that it cannot only be the elderly who make the sacrifices.

The paper speaks to parents who are in favour of the reopening of schools. One mother says that she has been heavily criticised by other parents for saying that children learn more in the classroom than online.

Another story carries an interview with a woman who has been diagnosed with cancer. The mother said that the cancer is a ‘monster’ but it has helped her strengthen her relationship with her children.

