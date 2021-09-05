Malta: Party stations owe the taxman €5 million

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times reveals that tax authorities have written to the media companies of the PL and the PN advising them to start settling their VAT bills. One and Media.Link owe some €5 million un unpaid VAT between them. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/one-medialink-warned-over-pending-5-million-vat-bill.898279

Another story speaks with a recent tourist to Sicily who had to extend her stay to a month in quarantine after her daughter tested positive for Covid-19 multiple times. The mother of two advised other travellers to consider longer insurance cover. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/one-medialink-warned-over-pending-5-million-vat-bill.898279

