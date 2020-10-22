Malta: Passport scheme CEO set to resign

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reveals that the CEO of the Individual Investor Programme plans to step down and has applied for a number of positions in the last days since news of infringement procedures by the European Commission against the golden passport scheme came out.

Another report quotes Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers who argued in court that the pardon granted to self-confessed middleman Melvin Theuma was ‘negotiated and bought’ by for €17,000 and that Theuma had been coached on how to pin the murder on Fenech.

The paper says that health authorities are discouraging the use of visors without a facemask. The Public Health Superintendent said on Wednesday that there is not enough evidence to show that face shields are effective in stopping the virus spread.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

CDpro issue 12

Like this: Like Loading...