The Independent on Sunday speaks to Parliamentary Secretary for Citizenship Alex Muscat who said that the Individual Investor Programme has reached its 1,800 application limit and will now be terminated to be replaced by a new residency scheme.

The paper publishes an interview with PN leadership hopeful Bernard Grech who said that, if he is elected leader, Adrian Delia would still have a role in the rebuilding of the party.

