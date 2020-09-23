Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Patients unaware that their medicines were changed

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reveals that a number of patients with chronic illnesses have had their medications changed without their knowledge, only to find out when they turned up for treatment in hospital and were administered cheaper alternatives.

The paper quotes Keith Schembri’s lawyers Mark Vassallo and Edward Gatt who said their client has already testified in the magisterial inquiry about allegations of corruption, and they now expect the inquiry report to be disclosed.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Corporate Dispatch #10

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: