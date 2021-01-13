Malta: PBS has shown that public broadcasting is a living and respected source, and one of confidence for audiences – EBU Director General

Reading Time: < 1 minute

European Broadcasting Union Director General Noel Curran has stated that PBS has shown public broadcasting is not dead, and as is being demonstrated during this pandemic, is a respected source and one of confidence for audiences.

Mr Curran made his statement during a public consultation session on improving broadcasting quality, in the course of which PBS Chairperson Carmen Sammut stated that public broadcasting improves by adapting to digital and social changes; whilst Minister Carmelo Abela explained how suggestions made today will pave the way for the necessary changes in national broadcasting.

Source: TVM

Updated: 1745

