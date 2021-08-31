Malta: PBS insiders describe atmosphere of suspicion

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that employees at the Public Broadcasting Services claimed interference from Castille and mistrust between management and workers. The report says that the national broadcaster has been found in breach of rules several times in recent months.

The paper follows a PN press conference calling on the Prime Minister to take up the recommendations presented by the Caruana Galizia public inquiry. The party said that failure to act will keep Malta on the FATF grey-list. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/30/ghadda-xahar-u-l-gvern-mghamel-xejn-pn/

Another story quotes a PN statement demanding an update on the strategy announced by the government to fight obesity in Malta. The party said that radical reform in this area is a matter of priority for the national health system. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/30/gvern-gdid-nazzjonalista-jaghmel-studju-nazzjonali-dwar-l-istrategija-ezistenti-dwar-l-obezita-pn/

