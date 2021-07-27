Malta: People divided over cash for passports scheme

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times leads with survey results showing that 38 per cent of the population backs the selling of passports while 37 per cent disagree with it. People in the 45 to 54 age group are most likely to support the scheme while those aged 18 to 24 are the biggest critics. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/maltese-are-split-on-selling-passports-times-of-malta-survey.889381

Another story says that the Commissioner for voluntary organisations has repeatedly urged the Blockchain Charity Foundation to file its accounts for the years 2018 to 2020. Set up by crypto exchange Binance, the foundation is being warned of legal action.

