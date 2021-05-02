Malta: People in poverty decrease by 25,000 in eight years

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kullħadd says that the number of people in severe poverty decreased by 25,000 since 2013. Figures by the National Statistics Office show that the rate of material deprivation is half the EU average.

Kullħadd speaks with two former MEPs from Bulgaria who disagreed with a resolution backed by Maltese MEP Robert Metsola that identified mafia links with protests against the incumbent Prime Minister in Sofia. The politicians said the resolution was built on lies.

