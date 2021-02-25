Malta: People over 75 may sign up to vaccination from next week

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that people in the 75 to 80 age group will start receiving letters to receive the vaccine from next week. Health Minister Chris Fearne said vaccination for this cohort will be conducted in a staggered manner since it is a large group.

The paper speaks to Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia who said that reforms in the construction sector are needed urgently. Reacting to concerns raised by the Chamber of Architects about a new Bill, he said that amendments will be considered at a later stage.

