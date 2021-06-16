Malta: Performers and entertainment artists to protest restrictions

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that the association representing artists and the entertainment sector is calling a protest next week to voice disagreement with restrictions on events. Representatives said that event organisers are still in the dark about their futures. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/15/l-artisti-se-jwasslu-l-messagg-li-daqshekk-siekta-fdimostrazzjoni-fl-24-ta-gunju-fil-belt/

The paper covers a visit by PN Leader Bernard Grech to the crafts village in Ta’ Qali on Monday. He said that local companies deserve a better taxation system that supports investment and growth. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/15/nemmnu-li-n-negozji-maltin-jixraqilhom-ahjar-bernard-grech/

Another story quotes Finance Minister Clyde Caruana who said that refunds proposed by the opposition for overpriced utility bills would not be sustainable at a time when the economy is struggling with the effects of the pandemic. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/15/nemmnu-li-n-negozji-maltin-jixraqilhom-ahjar-bernard-grech/

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro