Malta: Persons on social assistance decrease by 400

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kullħadd reports on a reduction of 400 people living on social assistance within a year and says that more families continue to improve their standard of living despite the effects of the pandemic in the last months.

The paper quotes Foreign Affairs Minister who said that Malta’s good relationship with Libya averted the arrival of more than 8,000 immigrants this year. He said that Libyan authorities intercepted thousands of immigrants on their way to Malta’s shores.

