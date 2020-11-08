Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree

Malta: Persons on social assistance decrease by 400

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kullħadd reports on a reduction of 400 people living on social assistance within a year and says that more families continue to improve their standard of living despite the effects of the pandemic in the last months.

The paper quotes Foreign Affairs Minister who said that Malta’s good relationship with Libya averted the arrival of more than 8,000 immigrants this year. He said that Libyan authorities intercepted thousands of immigrants on their way to Malta’s shores.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro
%d bloggers like this: