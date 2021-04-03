Malta: Pharmacists angered by Health Minister’s comments

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes a statement by the Chamber of Pharmacists demanding that the Health Minister retract “insulting” comments he made declaring that pharmacists will not be involved in the distribution of the vaccine.

The paper speaks to a UN refugee agency spokesperson who said that Malta has the obligation to provide access to the asylum procedure to people rescued at sea, pointing out that the EU has to show “predictable solidarity” with the country.

