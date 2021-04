Reading Time: < 1 minute

Il-Mument speaks to Pitkalija Association president, Jan Bonello, who said that members have been forced to stop their operations after discussions with Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo collapsed.

The paper says that people close to suspended Parliamentary Secretary Rosianne Cutajar were irked by the Prime Minister’s handling of Education Minister Justyne Caruana who, despite allegations of misconduct, has been kept in her role.

