The Times says that Planning Authority executive chairman Martin Saliba came under fire from environmental NGOs for comments to a paper defending the fast rate of development. Activists said the authority was abdicating its role.

The paper speaks to the farmers’ lobby president, Malcolm Borg, who said that EU reports on pesticide use in Malta have a devastating effect on agricultural workers. He argued that publications give the impression that local farmers use more chemicals than is the case. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/farmers-group-says-flawed-eu-pesticides-report-hits-sales.874132

