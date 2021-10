Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Planning Authority has reduced the maximum permitted height for proposed buildings in the vicinity of Villa Barbaro in Ħal Tarxien, which dates from the 16th century and is known for its red facade.

It was announced in a statement that the decision was taken by the Planning Authority’s Executive Council to ensure the context of space around one of the oldest country residences under Grade 1 protection is not compromised.

Source TVM

Updated 1745