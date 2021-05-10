Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that a Planning Authority meeting this week will decide on whether to sanction Polidano Brothers for a series of illegal developments and deviations at Ħal Farruġ. An enforcement order was first issued in 2011. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-05-10/local-news/PA-to-decide-whether-to-sanction-Caqnu-s-Hal-Farrugg-concrete-plant-head-office-block-6736233333

The paper says that a new set of vouchers is expected to be delivered to homes by the end of the month. The €100 budget is likely to be split into €40 for retail and €60 for catering and accommodation. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-05-09/local-news/Next-round-of-vouchers-aimed-for-7-June-Prime-Minister-6736233318

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro