Malta: Plans for new facility to combat organised crime

It-Torċa announces that plans are underway to build a new state-of-the-art facility for the confiscation of assets and fight organised crime. Works on the building in Ħal Far will start early next year.

The paper carries an interview with psychiatrist Mark Xuereb who called for more investment in mental health services. Dr Xuereb said that six out of ten people who ci=omit suicide would have seen a professional at least a week before.

Another story speaks to Ozo Group chairman, Mario Muscat, about disparaging comments on social media about immigrant workers. Muscat said that Malta needs workers from other countries to keep up the economy.

