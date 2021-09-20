Malta: Plans to extend pharmacy opening hours on Sundays

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes Health Minister Chris Fearne that the government is conducting a consultation to keep pharmacies on the Sunday roster open all day, not just in the morning. He said the people need to be served in their own communities. Read more: https://talk.mt/ghaddejjin-bid-diskussjonijiet-biex-il-hadd-l-ispizerji-ma-jifthux-biss-fin-nofstanhar-ta-filghodu/

Another story says that survey results about voting intentions that put the Labour Party ahead of the Nationalist Party by 25 percentage points, equivalent to a 40,000 majority. Asked about this, PN Leader Bernard Grech said the party’s duty is to keep moving forward.

