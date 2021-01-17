Malta: Plans to return Steward hospitals to state presented in Cabinet

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today says that the Cabinet has been presented with plans to roll back the emphyteutic deal with Steward Health Care for the Gozo hospital, Karin Grech, and St Luke’s, effectively returning them to the public sector.

The paper reports that a man serving a sentence in a Dutch prison is claiming that he has secret recordings of Melvin Theuma at Portomaso opening up with him about his fears that Yorgen Fenech and Keith Schembri would go after him.

