Malta: PM accuses Opposition Leader of political football amid pandemic

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who appealed for unity to fight the pandemic and criticised Opposition Leader Bernard Grech for ‘politicising’ the death of Covid-19 patient Renald Falzon by naming him in a speech on Sunday.
Another story reports on phase-three results on a Covid-19 vaccine by American brand Moderna. The biotechnology company revealed that the candidate vaccine has a efficacy of 94.5 percent and plans to apply for approval to start production.
Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro