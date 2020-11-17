Malta: PM accuses Opposition Leader of political football amid pandemic

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who appealed for unity to fight the pandemic and criticised Opposition Leader Bernard Grech for ‘politicising’ the death of Covid-19 patient Renald Falzon by naming him in a speech on Sunday.

Another story reports on phase-three results on a Covid-19 vaccine by American brand Moderna. The biotechnology company revealed that the candidate vaccine has a efficacy of 94.5 percent and plans to apply for approval to start production.

