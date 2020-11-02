Malta: PM against regulators holding positions in the private sector

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who declared that he disagrees with persons heading regulatory authorities who also operate in the private sector. He said that he will give directions to prohibit the practice.

Another story reports on lingering symptoms of the Covid-19 after infected persons recover from the disease. The head of the World Health Organisation said that studies are showing the virus is causing long-term health issues in patients.

