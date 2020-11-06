Malta: PM brush off lockdown rumours

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
The Times quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who denied claims on social media that the country is heading into lockdown. Abela said that the introduction of restrictions is enough for Malta to control the spread of the virus.
The paper publishes parts of the European Commission’s autumn economic forecast which does not foresee EU economies returning to a state of normality before 2023. Malta, however, is expected to make a ‘modest recover’ between 2021 and 2022.
