Malta: PM brush off lockdown rumours

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who denied claims on social media that the country is heading into lockdown. Abela said that the introduction of restrictions is enough for Malta to control the spread of the virus.

The paper publishes parts of the European Commission’s autumn economic forecast which does not foresee EU economies returning to a state of normality before 2023. Malta, however, is expected to make a ‘modest recover’ between 2021 and 2022.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...