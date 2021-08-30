Malta: PM confident about economic recovery

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela that the upcoming budget will give a clear vision of the new prosperity that the government wants to achieve. Abela said that the economy grew by more than 13 per cent this year. Read more: https://talk.mt/il-pm-ihabbar-li-l-budget-se-jitressaq-fil-11-ta-ottubru/

Another story reports that a rescue operation in the Mediterranean saved more than 500 migrants in distress, some of whom carrying signs of violence. The paper says that deaths at sea in the first six months this year are twice those reported in the same period in 2020.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro