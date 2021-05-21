Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that the Prime Minister is prepared to take steps if evidence of wrongdoing by minister Carmelo Abela emerges. Speaking to journalists, Robert Abela said the minister was being targeted by the PN. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-05-20/local-news/Carmelo-Abela-PM-will-take-necessary-steps-if-any-form-of-proof-comes-out-6736233648

The paper speaks with a woman evicted from her home two years ago with her two children aged three and five at the time. After multiple appeals for help from the Housing Authority, the family remains homeless.

