Malta: PM expresses reservations about Caruana Galizia public inquiry

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today leads with statements by Prime Minister Robert Abela who admitted he is sceptical about the terms of reference in the Caruana Galizia public inquiry. He said that the process may be failing to keep to the terms.

Another story reveals that Italian football coach Antonio Conte is chasing over €33 million that allegedly passed through the Maltese company of a football agent. Conte’s request for a freezing order against the agent was upheld by a London court.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Corporate Dispatch #10

Like this: Like Loading...