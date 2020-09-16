Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: PM expresses reservations about Caruana Galizia public inquiry

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today leads with statements by Prime Minister Robert Abela who admitted he is sceptical about the terms of reference in the Caruana Galizia public inquiry. He said that the process may be failing to keep to the terms.

Another story reveals that Italian football coach Antonio Conte is chasing over €33 million that allegedly passed through the Maltese company of a football agent. Conte’s request for a freezing order against the agent was upheld by a London court.

