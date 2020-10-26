Malta: PM hails ‘principled’ decisions announced in Budget

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who described the Budget as ‘principled’. Abela explained the measures and said that, in a difficult situation, the government chose to increase state support.

The paper says that Mario Grech will be the third Maltese Cardinal in history after Fabrizio Sceberras Testaferrata and Prospero Grech. The paper says that as Bishop for Gozo, Mons. Grech was an advocate of social wellbeing.

Another story carries an interview with a Maltese expat who is suffering from the symptoms of Covid-19 despite having repeatedly tested negative. Larry Debono says that he has developed breathing difficulties and may need to use inhalers for the rest of his life.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

CDpro issue 13

Like this: Like Loading...