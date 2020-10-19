Malta: PM indicates stronger direct incentives in 2021 Budget

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that today’s Budget includes measures that will leave some €100 million in people’s pockets. He said that the amount will be three times bigger than what the economy is used to.

The paper publishes results from a Deloitte audit of the English Language Teaching industry which estimates that more than €1,300 jobs are at risk. The report says that, even with government assistance, around 640 jobs will likely be lost.

