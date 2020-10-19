Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: PM indicates stronger direct incentives in 2021 Budget

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that today’s Budget includes measures that will leave some €100 million in people’s pockets. He said that the amount will be three times bigger than what the economy is used to.

The paper publishes results from a Deloitte audit of the English Language Teaching industry which estimates that more than €1,300 jobs are at risk. The report says that, even with government assistance, around 640 jobs will likely be lost.

