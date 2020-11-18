Malta: PM non-committal on reopening date for bars

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that the Prime Minister did not give a definite answer to a question about the expected reopening of bars and clubs on December 1. Robert Abela said that the general situation will be evaluated closer to the date.

Another story reports that Magistrate Rachel Montebello threw out a request for a constitution reference filed by Yorgen Fenech, who argued that his rights were being breached by evidence withheld from the defence team.

