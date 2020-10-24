Malta: PM not a fan of public inquiries

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who says he is not in favour of public inquiries because they give the message that institutions do not function as they should. The opposition is calling for a public inquiry into the Electrogas power station.

The paper reports that more than 3,330 people are currently in quarantine, 139 of them health workers. On Friday, Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said that 12 patients are in intensive care.

