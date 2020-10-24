Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: PM not a fan of public inquiries

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who says he is not in favour of public inquiries because they give the message that institutions do not function as they should. The opposition is calling for a public inquiry into the Electrogas power station.

The paper reports that more than 3,330 people are currently in quarantine, 139 of them health workers. On Friday, Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said that 12 patients are in intensive care.

