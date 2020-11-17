Malta: PM plays down Cabinet reshuffle rumours

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that a Cabinet reshuffle will only be called if it is in the national interest. The Prime Minister was responding to rumours about an imminent change in the Cabinet.

The paper reports on a court decision to appoint an administrator to oversee the business empire of former chief of staff Keith Schembri after it was hit by a freeze order. The court said the companies need to be kept out of bankruptcy.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...