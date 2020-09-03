Malta: PM promises budget incentives for companies and households

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that the government will announce long-term support measures for families and businesses in this year’s budget. He said that the pandemic is no reason to resort to austerity.

The paper says that the Prime Minister set December 15 as the final deadline for the Caruana Galizia public inquiry after the presiding magistrates requested an extension on the original date.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Corporate Dispatch Pro Issue #9

Like this: Like Loading...