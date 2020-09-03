Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: PM promises budget incentives for companies and households

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that the government will announce long-term support measures for families and businesses in this year’s budget. He said that the pandemic is no reason to resort to austerity.

The paper says that the Prime Minister set December 15 as the final deadline for the Caruana Galizia public inquiry after the presiding magistrates requested an extension on the original date.

