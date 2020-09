Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kullħadd reports on the Med 7 Summit in Corsica during which Prime Minister Robert Abela raised the issue of migration. The paper says that the situation is now in the EU’s hands.

The paper quotes Eurostat figures which show that Malta registered the second highest increase in average income among euro area countries. The paper says that measures by the government have saved jobs and salaries.

