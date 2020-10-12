Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: PM rejects calls to close airport

The Independent follows a political event by the PL and quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that the government is not planning to close the airport. Abela said that the tourism sector is vital to the economy and measures are being put in place to make travel safer.

Another story reports that 110 students from the University of Malta and MCAST are due to start their studies in foreign institutions as part of the Erasmus+ programme this semester, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

