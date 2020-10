Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont covers an address by Prime Minister Robert Abela on Sunday who said that the upcoming budget will demonstrate the ‘social soul’ of the government, particularly with measures for pensioners.

The paper reports on the compilation of evidence against a 27-year-old man accused of committing five thefts in four days. The man was identified as Daniele Aquilina by a couple who was robbed in Ta’ Xbiex.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

CDpro issue 11

Like this: Like Loading...