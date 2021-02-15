Malta: PM says government measures sustained economy through pandemic

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont follows a political rally addressed by the Prime Minister on Sunday who said that the government’s measures during the pandemic gave families and businesses a needed boost and kept the country’s morale high.

The paper speaks to the head of the Foundation for Social Wellbeing Services, Alfred Grixti, who said the case of a seven-year-old child under care order who was abducted by a parent and taken out of the country is the first of its kind.

