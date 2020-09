Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent leads with comments by Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that prolonging the Caruana Galizia public inquiry further would cause ‘more damage’. Abela said the process should not extend beyond December.

The paper reports on the death of an 86-year-old man infected with Covid-19 on Sunday afternoon. The man, who is now Malta’s 21st coronavirus victim, tested positive on September 14.

