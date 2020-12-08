Malta: PM wants Caruana Galizia public inquiry concluded next week

Reading Time: < 1 minute
L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that he expects the Caruana Galizia public inquiry to be concluded by next week. The inquiry board, agreed by the government and the journalist’s family, was formed in November last year.
The paper says that Malta expects to receive a supply of 1.6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the first weeks of January. Health Minister Chris Fearne assured the public that the injection will be free of charge for everyone.
WUHAN (Reuters) - Hundreds of shoppers pack a wet market on a December weekday morning in the Chinese city of Wuhan, jostling to buy fresh vegetables and live fish, frogs and turtles.
Almost a year since the city reported the world's first cases ...
BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Some 3,000 to 5,000 Hungarians could participate in clinical trials of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, Hungarian Human Resources Minister Miklos Kasler said on Facebook on Monday.
Hungary's plans to conduct trial...
The French farm ministry said on Tuesday that highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu had been found on a duck farm in the southwest of the country, confirming France's first farm outbreak of the virus this year.
The outbreak was first reported on Monday...
PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Airbus delivered 64 aircraft in October, bringing the total so far this year to 477, the planemaker said on Monday.
Deliveries included 7 wide-body A350 jets and 56 single-aisle jets including 54 of the main A320neo narro...
Britain has begun its coronavirus vaccination campaign, with an elderly woman the first to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, the Press Association and other media reported on Tuesday.
Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother, on Tuesday beca...
BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) -Eastern-based Libyan forces have intercepted a Turkish ship under a Jamaican flag heading to the port of Misrata in western Libya, their spokesman said on Monday, a possible new flashpoint in the conflict after weeks of tr...
PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - France will give financial aid to farmers who agree to halt use of glyphosate, the farm ministry said on Monday after President Macron said he had failed with efforts to ban use of the weedkiller by 2021.
Glyphosate, firs...
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea said on Tuesday it had signed deals to provide coronavirus vaccines for 44 million people next year but it would not hurry inoculation to allow more time to observe potential side effects.
Its cautious approach comes...
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI (Reuters) - Farmers' protests against new laws liberalising agricultural markets spread across India on Tuesday, as farm organisations called for a nationwide strike after inconclusive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gover...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Tuesday to ensure that priority access for COVID-19 vaccines procured by the U.S. government is given to the American people before assisting other nations, senior adminis...
