Malta: PM wants Caruana Galizia public inquiry concluded next week

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that he expects the Caruana Galizia public inquiry to be concluded by next week. The inquiry board, agreed by the government and the journalist’s family, was formed in November last year.

The paper says that Malta expects to receive a supply of 1.6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the first weeks of January. Health Minister Chris Fearne assured the public that the injection will be free of charge for everyone.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...