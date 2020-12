Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday leads with the arrival of the first batch of Covid-19 vaccine doses on Saturday morning. Prime Minister Robert Abela said the first 10,000 doses bring hope and courage for a return to normality.

The paper publishes an interview with Book Council chairman Mark Camilleri who said that the public has become less tolerant of corruption since the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...