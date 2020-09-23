Malta: PM’s approval rating a third of his deputy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times publishes survey findings showing that deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne enjoys a 55 percent trust rating, scoring almost three times higher than Prime Minister Robert Abela at 19 percent. The study was conducted in mid-September.

The paper reports on the arrest of former chief of staff Keith Schembri on Tuesday afternoon following an inquiry into allegations of kickbacks paid from the sales of passports. Nexia BT’s Brian Tonna and Karl Cini were also held by the police.

