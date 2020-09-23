Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: PM’s approval rating a third of his deputy

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times publishes survey findings showing that deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne enjoys a 55 percent trust rating, scoring almost three times higher than Prime Minister Robert Abela at 19 percent. The study was conducted in mid-September.

The paper reports on the arrest of former chief of staff Keith Schembri on Tuesday afternoon following an inquiry into allegations of kickbacks paid from the sales of passports. Nexia BT’s Brian Tonna and Karl Cini were also held by the police.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Corporate Dispatch #10

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: