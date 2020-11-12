Malta: PN appoints new treasurer

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
In-Nazzjon announces that the Nationalist Party has appointed a new Treasurer, Mario Ellul. An accountant by profession, Ellul served as a member of the party’s committee in Żurrieq as well as a local councillor in the town.
The paper reports that Keith Schembri was brought in for questioning by the Economic Crimes Unit on Wednesday. The police arrested the former chief of staff early in the morning for a ‘lengthy’ interrogation.
