Malta: PN appoints new treasurer

In-Nazzjon announces that the Nationalist Party has appointed a new Treasurer, Mario Ellul. An accountant by profession, Ellul served as a member of the party’s committee in Żurrieq as well as a local councillor in the town.

The paper reports that Keith Schembri was brought in for questioning by the Economic Crimes Unit on Wednesday. The police arrested the former chief of staff early in the morning for a ‘lengthy’ interrogation.

