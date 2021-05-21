Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes a PN statement urging the Prime Minister to suspend OPM minister Carmelo Abela after being brought in for questioning by the police. The party said that Robert Abela’s inaction is harming the country’s reputation. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/20/prim-ministru-li-jibqa-ma-jiddecidix-dwar-carmelo-abela/

Another story follows a Q&A with PN Leader Bernard Grech who called for government and bank incentives to support first-time home buyers. Grech said that it is becoming more challenging for individuals to buy their property. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/20/ghandhom-jittiehdu-decizjonijiet-ghall-gid-ta-pajjizna-bernard-grech/

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro