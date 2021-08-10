Malta: PN calls for change in Corradino top brass

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon covers a PN press conference demanding the removal of the prison management following the reported suicide attempt by an inmate on Sunday. The spokesperson for Internal Affairs Beppe Fenech Adami said that there have been 11 deaths in prison. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/09/ir-responsabbilta-ta-dak-li-qed-jigri-fil-facilita-korrettiva-ta-kordin-taqa-fuq-il-ministru-byron-camilleri-pn/

Another story reports that Festivals Malta retracted its cancellation of the Notte Bianca but confirmed that the Summer Carnival will not be held. The CEO of the agency, Annabelle Stivala, said this was a precautionary measure. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/09/il-gvern-ihassar-il-karnival-tas-sajf-jerga-jibdielu-fuq-notte-bianca/

The paper says that the Church launched a pilot project in Senglea to conduct research among young people while running specialised learning programmes in areas such as management and communication. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/09/tnedija-ta-centru-ghall-adolexxenti-fl-isla/

